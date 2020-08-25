From the Newsroom: DK Shivakumar tests Covid-19 positive

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been tested positive for Covid-19. Interpol has put out a red corner notice for Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi at the request of the Enforcement Directorate in association with the PNB scam. NIA is set to file a 5000-page charge sheet in connection with the February 2019 Pulwama bombing.

Here is the top news of today, Tuesday: August 25, 2020:

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in the hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Shivakumar was admitted to Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar on Monday night.

On Sunday, Shivakumar decided to call off his visit to the flood-hit areas in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. “On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood-affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts which were scheduled on August 24 and 25th,” he had tweeted.

An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Once such a notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192-member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Ami Modi is stated to have left the country soon after the alleged bank fraud case came into light in 2018.

The ED has charged Ami Modi for conspiring and money laundering with her husband and jeweller Nirav Modi apart from his uncle Mehul Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nirav Modi (49), is currently lodged in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March 2019 and is currently fighting extradition to India.

He has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court early this year and the court had also ordered the confiscation of his assets.

The ED has already confiscated about Rs 329 crore of his linked properties.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going to file a 5000-page charge-sheet on Pulwama attack that took place on 14 February 2019, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, in a special court in Jammu on Tuesday.

Sources told DH that Pakistan-based chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar has been named as the masterminds of the Pulwama attack in the NIA charge-sheet.

The charge-sheet details how the planning and execution of one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir were executed from Pakistan, they said.

“20 accused, including the Jaish conspirators, terrorists who were killed in various operations and half-a-dozen others accused of providing logistical support have been named in the charge-sheet,” sources said.

Masood Azhar's video and audio recordings praising the Pulwama attack are also said to be part of the charge-sheet.

40 CRPF personnel, travelling in a convoy on south Kashmir highway in Pulwama district, were killed on 14 February 2019 when suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed a car loaded with explosives into the paramilitary bus at around 3.15 pm at Lethpora. The impact of the blast reduced the bus to a mangled heap.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved its judgement in the 2020 suo motu criminal contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan after he refused to apologise for his tweets.

During the hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that Bhushan may be allowed to go with a warning. However, he should withdraw all statements and express regret, the Attorney General added.

The top court granted another opportunity to Bhushan after Attorney General K K Venugopal sought forgiveness for the activist-lawyer.

"He (Bhushan) should withdraw all statements and express regret," said the top law officer when the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought his views on the 'defiant' statement of Bhushan.

Fifty-one per cent of people across the country are against the resumption of metro and local train services from September 1 as they feel these are risky in the current COVID-19 crisis, while seventy-seven per cent are not in favour of visiting multiplexes, according to a survey.

Conducted by a social media-based platform LocalCircles, the survey showed 51 per cent of the 25,000 respondents are not keen to avail metro and local trains, if these services restart in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1.

Only 36 per cent are in favour of using the services, it said.

According to the survey, 77 per cent of the respondents are not willing to visit multiplexes and cinema halls, if these facilities are allowed to reopen from next month.

Experts said central air conditioning system in these places are extremely risky and can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.