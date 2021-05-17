From the Newsroom: DRDO’s anti-Covid oral drug 2DG released

In your evening news brief, DRDO’s anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG released; WhatsApp says there is no deferment of its privacy policy, and over 400 stranded in barges in Arabian Sea as cyclone Tauktae wrecks havoc along the Maharashtra coast.

The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2DG, developed by the DRDO, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month

In his brief remarks, Singh said the drug has brought a new ray of hope for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Facebook-owned mobile messaging service WhatsApp on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has not deferred its May 15 deadline for the users to accept the new privacy policy, while the Centre demanded for maintaining status quo.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing WhatsApp, submitted before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, the court that it was trying to get users on board, but if they did not agree to the privacy policy, then the company would slowly delete these users accounts.

Sibal submitted before the court, “there is no deferment of policy.”

More than 400 persons are stranded in two barges in the Arabian Sea as the cyclone Tauktae wrecks havoc along the Maharashtra coast as it heads towards Gujarat.

The Indian Navy has launched a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation and prepared for a major Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

As many as 273 persons are stranded on a drifting barge 'P305' off the Heera oilfields of Bombay High region in the Arabian Sea, nearly 175 km off the Mumbai coast.

INS Kochi has left for SAR, while INS Talwar is being readied for a cast-off.

Source: DHNS/ PTI