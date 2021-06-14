From the Newsroom: Ex-Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP

From the Newsroom: Ex-TRS MLA Eatala Rajender joins BJP

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2021, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 17:57 ist
Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender (L) being greeted by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (C), as the former TRS leader joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

In your evening news brief, monsoon rains have covered two-third of the country; centrally protected monuments to reopen on June 16 and former Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP.

India's annual monsoon rains have covered two-thirds of the country, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal schedule, a weather department official said on Monday, adding that conditions are favourable for further advancement into the north-western parts this week.

The early arrival of monsoon rains in central and northern India will help farmers accelerate the sowing of summer-sown crops such as paddy rice, cotton, soybean and pulses, and may boost crop yields too.

 

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday said that all centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under it that were closed on account of the coronavirus pandemic will reopen from June 16.

 

Former Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Rajender has already tendered his resignation as the Huzurabad MLA and has also relinquished his membership of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

(Source: DHNS/PTI/ Reuters)

