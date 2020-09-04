From The Newsroom: Explosion in Tamil Nadu firecracker factory kills 7 women

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Seven women were killed and two others injured on Friday when an explosion ripped through a firecracker unit in a village near Kattumannarkoil in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu; The recent riots in Bengaluru were "pre-planned and organised" and it was "undoubtedly communally motivated", the Citizens for Democracy in its fact-finding report; Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who was discharged after recovering from Covid-19, has been admitted to hospital again after he developed fever and cough.

Here are the top stories of the day, September 4, 2020:

Seven women were killed and two others injured on Friday when an explosion ripped through a firecracker unit in a village near Kattumannarkoil in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The accident took place at a small-scale firework-manufacturing unit in Kurungudi village near Kattumannarkoil, 245 km from Chennai, on Friday morning. Eye-witnesses said the explosion occurred when labourers were working inside the factory, which had several cartons of fireworks stacked up for delivery.

The recent riots in Bengaluru were "pre-planned and organised" and it was "undoubtedly communally motivated", the Citizens for Democracy in its fact-finding report submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said.

It said the mob during the riots on August 11 night had specifically targeted certain prominent Hindus in the area, and the entire incident qualifies to be a "riot against the state" with the motive of "reducing the faith of common people in the state".

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, who was discharged after recovering from Covid-19, has been admitted to hospital again after he developed fever and cough, party sources said.

Shivakumar has been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, sources said.

Parliamentarians attending the upcoming monsoon session will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests 72-hours before their arrival in the premises.

According to the guidelines issued by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats, members of Parliament have also been advised to get their family members and personal staff, including assistants, drivers and maids, tested for Covid-19.

Facebook-owned Instagram on Friday said it has launched a separate tab for 'Reels' in India, making it the first country to get the feature, that will enable users to easily discover short-video content.

In July, Instagram had unveiled its new format 'Reels' in India that allows users to create and share short videos.