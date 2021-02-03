From the Newsroom: Farm laws dominate debate in Parliament

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Farm laws dominated debate in Parliament; Bengaluru’s local communities upset over the state government's decision to create tree park inside Turahalli forest and Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee likely to hold interest rate.

Here is the top news of February 3, 2021:

The farm laws dominated the debate during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with the ruling BJP urging opponents not to make the farmers' agitation "another Shaheen Bagh" while the Opposition asked the government to repeal the legislation without making it a prestige issue.

Several speakers referred to the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day following the tractor rally and cases of sedition slapped against journalists and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Accusing "vested interest groups" of trying to mobilise international support on protest against farm laws, Centre on Wednesday issued a terse statement asking celebrities to ascertain facts before commenting, an assertion that came in the backdrop of tweets by celebrities like American pop singer Rihanna and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on the ongoing protest.

Promising ‘Hasiru Bengaluru’ and creating ‘Greener Neighbourhoods’ as part of its ambitious Bengaluru Mission-2022, the state government’s move to create a tree park inside the Turahalli Reserve Forest off Kanakapura Road has left the local communities enraged.

Several people stormed the forest area, spread across 600 acres, in protest against the state government's decision.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday and is likely to hold interest rates and continue with accommodative policy stance so that necessary monetary action could be taken to push growth.

This is the first MPC meeting after the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22.