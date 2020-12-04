From the Newsroom: Farmers' groups call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 against farm laws

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Covid-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers; farmers' group give a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8; Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appeals to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for Karnataka bandh on Saturday; India beats Australia in the first T20 International and Supreme Court issues notice to the Karnataka government on a plea by Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi for bail in a drug case.

Here are the top stories of December 4, 2020:

The farmers' group on Friday gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

We have decided to give 'Bharat bandh' call on December 8, said farmer leader Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal after a meeting.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday made a fervent appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for Karnataka bandh on Saturday against the formation of the Maratha Development Authority (MDA)

Yediyurappa said he is making every effort to take all the communities along. He underlined that he is doing everything to give prominence to Kannada language.

Diesel price on Friday crossed Rs 73 a litre in Delhi and petrol rate neared Rs 83 after 12th increase in the last fortnight.

Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 20 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise in line with the firming international oil rates, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

This is the 12th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after a nearly two-month hiatus.

Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be the perfect concussion substitute after an injured Ravindra Jadeja did his part with the bat as the duo played their roles to perfection in India's impressive 11-run victory over Australia in the first T20 International on Friday.

While Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls to propel India to 161 for 7, his head injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise with India unleashing Chahal (3/25 in 4 overs) on an Australian side caught completely off-guard. The hosts could manage only 150 for 7 in 20 overs

The covid-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers from both the public and private sectors, and then to about two crore frontline workers, the Union Health Ministry said in its presentation at the all-party meet on Friday, source said.

The presentation was given by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its presentation, the ministry said that Covid-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses, the sources said.

Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore frontline workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others, they said

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Karnataka government on a plea by Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi for bail in a drug case.

She filed a special leave petition, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3, declining her relief.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph sought a reply from the state government on the petition by the actor.