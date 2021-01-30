From the Newsroom: Farmers’ protest gains momentum

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 19:59 ist
Farmers sit along a blocked highway during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on January 30, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Farmers’ protest gains momentum; Internet suspended services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders with Delhi and Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian says India will have to persistently make efforts for improvement in its sovereign rating by different global agencies in line with its economic fundamentals.

Here is the top news of January 30, 2021:

Agitating farmer leaders held a day-long fast at various protest sites on Delhi's borders on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Saturday as the stir against the agri laws appeared to regain momentum after rallying support from the agricultural community of the crucial western Uttar Pradesh region. More farmers gathered at Ghazipur, on the Delhi-Meerut highway, that has now become the new focal point of the stir, while union leaders claimed that protesters were also heading back to Singhu and Tikri borders from Punjab and Haryana

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders with Delhi where farmers are protesting, and adjoining localities till Sunday night. Officials said the internet services will be suspended till 11 pm of January 31.

India will have to persistently make efforts for improvement in its sovereign rating by different global agencies in line with its economic fundamentals, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said on Saturday. The Economic Survey presented in Parliament on Friday expressed concern over lower sovereign rating assigned by agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's to India despite its strong economic fundamentals.

Source: DHNS/PTI

What's Brewing

