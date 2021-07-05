From the Newsroom: Father Stan Swamy no more; India offers Co-WIN platform to other countries

In your evening news brief, Father Stan Swamy passes away; SBI Research report says India could face the third wave of Covid-19 as early as next month, with cases reaching the peak sometime in September; 12 BJP MLAs were suspended today from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, and India offers Co-WIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own Covid-19 inoculation drives.

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad- Koregaon Bhima case, passed away today. The 84-year-old activist had been suffering from multiple health issues and Parkinson’s disease.

Father Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on 8th October 2020 from Ranchi.

Following a court order on May 28th, Swamy was undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. He had suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, and doctors were unable to revive him.

An SBI Research report said today, India could face the third wave of Covid-19 as early as next month, with cases reaching the peak sometime in September.

The SBI’s Economic Research Department said their report titled ‘Covid-19: The Race to the Finishing Line’ that global data showed that on an average, third wave peak cases were around 1.7 times the peak cases at the time of the second wave.

Amid tense moments and pandemonium, 12 BJP MLAs were suspended today from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for using abusive language against the Presiding Officer. The MLAs were suspended for the remainder of the year.

Shiv Sena’s Bhaskar Jadhav, who is a member of the Speaker's panel, was in the Chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Co-WIN Global Conclave today as India will now offer the Co-WIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own Covid-19 inoculation drives.

CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) Dr R S Sharma said, about 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting Co-WIN to run their vaccination drives.

That's all for today.

