From the Newsroom: First-of-its-kind Plasma Bank in country starts functioning

The first-of-its-kind Plasma Bank in the country starts functioning today, four policemen arrested in the case relating to the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu,59 banned Chinese apps down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, ED questions Ahmed Patel for the third time in a week and Congress leader D K Shivakumar officially takes charge as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

