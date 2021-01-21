In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom: Five die in fire at Serum Institute of India; Twin suicide bombing rocks Baghdad; and RBI says India's GDP is within the striking distance of attaining positive growth.

Here is the top news of January 21, 2021:

A fire broke out in the Serum Institute of India facility in Pune today claiming five lives. The fire has also caused extensive damage to property. The Covishield vaccine production facility is untouched by the fire. The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the fire. However, the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in Baghdad killing at least 28 people and wounding 73 others. The rare suicide bombing attack hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis.

India's GDP is within the striking distance of attaining positive growth, the Reserve Bank said observing that the letter "V" in the V-shaped recovery stands for vaccine. India has launched the biggest vaccination drive in the world, backed by its comparative advantage of having the largest vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world and a rich experience of mass inoculation drives against polio and measles.

Source: DHNS/ PTI/AFP