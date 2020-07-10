From the Newsroom: Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead

From the Newsroom: Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2020, 18:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 18:28 ist

In today's episode, Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead, Delhi court grants bail to 82 Bangladeshis, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to work from home and International Monetary Fund’s Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has urged governments to shift to "equity-like" support from one focused on loans.

