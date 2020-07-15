From the Newsroom: Girls highest scorers in Class 10

From the Newsroom: Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10 results

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 19:03 ist
Representative image. Credits: iStock Photo

In today's episode, the First day of lockdown in Bengaluru, girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10 results, Google will buy a $4.5 billion stake in Reliance's digital unit and Gehlot accuses Pilot of being involved in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CBSE
India
DH Podcast
Google
Reliance Industries
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 