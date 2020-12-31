From the Newsroom: Haryana cops use tear gas on farmers; 10th, 12th CBSE exams to be held between May 4 to June 10

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Haryana Police use water cannon and tear gas against protesting farmers; CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between May 4 and June 10; Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai says a preliminary inquiry into the death of state's Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was underway and EU regrets the US decision to slap more tariffs on French and German products.

Here are the top stories of December 31, 2020:

The Haryana Police on Thursday used a water cannon and tear gas as farmers on tractor-trailers broke through barricades at the Shahjahanpur border with Rajasthan, trying to push towards the national capital.

While farmers on around 25 tractor-trailers pushed past the Haryana Police barriers, others stayed behind on the Rajasthan side of the Shahjahanpur-Rewari border, police said.

Farmers have been on a dharna at the site, blocking the road for several days in protest over the three new agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre.

The CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held between May 4 and June 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced here on Thursday.

The results will be declared by July 15, the minister said, adding that care would be taken to ensure that the academic calendar is not affected much in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools will be allowed to conduct the practical, project, and internal assessments of Class 12 students from March 1 to the last date of the conduct of the theory examination of the same class.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the preliminary inquiry into the death of the state's Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was underway and necessary action will be taken based on the report.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The police is conducting a preliminary investigation regarding the postmortem report, death note, circumstantial evidence.. based on the findings, further action will be taken."

The EU regretted Thursday the US decision to slap more tariffs on French and German products as part of a spat over aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

Brussels complained that Washington had "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing talks and said it would seek a solution to the row with the incoming administration, which takes office on January 20.

The European Commission said it, "regrets that the United States has chosen to add further EU products to its retaliation list in the WTO Airbus case on aircraft subsidies."

Source: DHNS/ PTI / AFP