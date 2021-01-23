In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, IAF chief sends out a strong message to China; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says that there should be four national capitals in the country and Chinese planes entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

Here is the top news of January 23, 2021:

Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Saturday made a strong statement saying that if China takes an aggressive stand against India, the IAF will respond in the same way.

"If they can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on the possibility of the Chinese getting aggressive on LAC, according to ANI.

Earlier, in a tough message to China amid the Ladakh standoff, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had said that no one should make any mistake of testing India's patience even as he asserted that a befitting response was given to the "conspiracy" of unilaterally changing the status quo along the northern frontier.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that there should be four national capitals in the country, each located in the southern, northern, eastern and northeastern part of the country.

Addressing the people at a government program in Kolkata on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, she also said that Kolkata should be made one of the capitals of the country.

Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan's air force deployed missiles to "monitor" the incursion, the island's Defence Ministry said.

A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, though still well away from mainland Taiwan.

Source: DHNS/ Reuters