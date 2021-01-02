From the Newsroom: India approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine; Ganguly suffers heart attack

In today's episode, From the Newsroom, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that India has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University; farmer unions have taken a tough stand saying that they will take out a tractor parade to Delhi on January 26 if their demands are not met. Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said their proposed parade will be called "Kisan Parade."

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that India has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the country. It is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India

The New Year's here but still the farmers continue to brave cold temperatures and protest against the three new agri-laws.

Before the next round of talks, farmer unions have taken a tough stand saying that they will take out a tractor parade to Delhi on January 26 if their demands are not met. Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said their proposed parade will be called "Kisan Parade."

Every year, as India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26. Delhi witnesses an annual showcase of India’s military strength and its cultural diversity in the form of the Republic Day parade. This year British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest.

Cricket board president Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised today after he suffered a "mild" cardiac arrest but is said to be "stable".

48-year-old Ganguly is admitted to the critical care unit of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and doctors are considering whether he requires to undergo angioplasty.

The 26/11Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested today in Pakistan on terror financing charges.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab province.

If one can remember the period of election campaign in the run-up to Bihar elections, last year. The BJP had promised free vaccines prompting some other states too to follow suit. Today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be free across the country.