From the Newsroom: India, China to disengage troops

From the Newsroom: India, China agree to disengage troops along LAC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 18:19 ist

In today's episode, The Ministry of External Affairs has said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation during which they agreed on disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control at the earliest, The Supreme Court has set aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce judicial records on the transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case and Activist Joshua Wong said that the world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous city.

