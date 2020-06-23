From the Newsroom: India-China take steps towards peace; Rath Yatra commences in Puri amid Covid-19

From the Newsroom, in today's episode, Fresh step towards a peaceful resolution of face-off along Line of Actual Control, Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri commences, Trump suspended H-1B visas, Shafoora Zargar gets bail, Muslims from India will not be allowed to fly to perform Haj, Kumaraswamy demands 20-day lockdown in Bengaluru and Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter test positive for Covid-19.

