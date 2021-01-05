From the Newsroom: India likely to roll out Covid-19 vaccine from January 13; UK PM Boris Johnson cancels Republic Day visit

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Covid Vaccine in India likely to be available from Jan 13; Russia-Germany may jointly produce vaccine; UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels Republic Day visit and Parliamentary committee recommends to hold Budget Session from January 29 and April 8

Here is the top news of January 5, 2021:

When will the vaccines be available? Is the questions on everybody’s lips and many media reports have indicated that India will roll out the Covid-19 vaccine from January 13.

Today, vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech in a joint statement said that both the companies pledge for the smooth rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in the country and globally.

Internationally, we see another collaboration taking shaping between Russia and Germany.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the possibility of jointly producing coronavirus vaccines.

Back home, the Republic Day parade won’t have a chief guest.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was to be the chief guest at the annual event, expressed regret over not being able to visit India and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the reason for his absence— a growing crisis created by the new variant of coronavirus in the UK

A day earlier, Boris has addressed the UK informing its citizens about a new lockdown.

In India, the parliament may not repeat the decision not to conduct a House session.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8.

The Committee has recommended that Part 1 of the Budget session to be held from January 29 to February 15 and Part 2 would be from March 8 to April 8.