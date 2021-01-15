From the Newsroom: India, Nepal review bilateral ties; farmers and Centre to meet again on January 19

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, India and Nepal undertake a review of all aspects of bilateral ties; farmers and Centre decided to meet again on January 19 and Erdogan says he wants to find a solution to Turkey's suspension from the F-35 fighter jet programme with the new US administration
Foreign ministers of India and Nepal on Friday held a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral ties and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation in key areas of connectivity, trade and energy.
This was done at the first high-level engagement between the two nations after relations soured after a boundary issue that came up last year.
In the sixth India-Nepal Joint Commission Meeting (JCM), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali discussed cooperation in a range of areas including economy and trade, border management, power, oil and gas, water resources, capacity building and tourism among others, an official statement said.
Protesting farmer unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of three contentious farm laws at their ninth round of talks with three central ministers but while the government asked them to be more flexible in their approach and expressed willingness for necessary amendments, as the two sides decided to meet again on January 19.
Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan said told reporters after the meeting that the unions urged the government to repeal the three laws, but the Centre was unwilling to do so.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said he wanted to find a solution to Turkey's suspension from the F-35 fighter jet programme with the new US administration under Joe Biden.
Ties between the two NATO allies have been strained by Washington's decision last month to punish Ankara for its purchase of the S-400 Russian air defence system with sanctions on its military procurement agency.
