From the Newsroom: India records 2 lakh Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

In your evening news brief, India recorded 2lakh Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tested positive for Covid-19 and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was granted bail in one of three fodder scam cases.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom— your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of April 17, 2021:

India added a record 2,34,692 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,45,26,609, while active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

Read | India sees over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported over two lakh cases. The death toll increased to 1,75,649 with 1,341 new fatalities, the highest this year, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after having spent days campaigning in the Basavakalayan assembly constituency for a bypoll.

According to a statement from his spokesperson, Kumaraswamy did not find a bed for treatment at Manipal Hospital. Even Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention did not help, the statement claimed, adding that Kumaraswamy managed to find a bed at another private hospital.

Former Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on Saturday in one of the three fodder scam cases. The order was passed by Justice A K Singh in Ranchi who overruled CBI’s demand not to grant bail to the incarcerated RJD chief. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal argued on behalf of Lalu

Source: DHNS