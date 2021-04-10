From The Newsroom: India sees record daily Covid-19 cases for fifth straight day

In your evening news brief, India sees a record number of Covid cases for the fifth straight day; Election Commission adjourns polling at a station in West Bengal’s Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency amid reports of violence, and a Prashant Kishor audio clip rakes up a row.

Here is the top news of April 10, 2021:

A controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 44 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Trinamool Congress' election strategist Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "as popular as" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state. Sharing excerpts of Kishor's chat with some journalists, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that "TMC's election was just thrown away!" Kishor dared the BJP to release the full record of the chat on Clubhouse, a social media platform, and claimed that the saffron camp would not get more than 100 assembly seats in the ongoing elections.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ordered adjournment of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal amid reports of violence.

A spokesperson of the poll panel said the decision was based on an interim report filed by special observers. The decision comes against the backdrop of four persons being killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

India's daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. India reported 145,384 new Covid-19 cases and 794 deaths, the Health Ministry reported. Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre on Saturday of "mismanaging" the Covid situation and creating a vaccine shortage in the country by exporting it, as she called for cancelling all public gatherings and poll rallies in view of the rising number of Covid cases.

Source: DHNS/PTI/ Reuters