In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, India will launch Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16; Bhopal Covaxin participant dies 10 days after participating in trials; BCC lodges complaint over “racial abuse” of Indian players and Indonesian plane goes missing.

Here is the top news of January 9, 2021:

At a high-level government meeting, it was decided that India will launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the status of Covid-19 and vaccine preparedness.

Modi has called this drive the world's largest inoculation programme where priority is to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

A government statement said that after healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities— these together number around 27 crore.

While the government is all set for a vaccine rollout, a 42-year-old Bhopal resident died nearly ten days after he participated in the clinical trial for Covaxin.

Dr Rajesh Kapur, Vice Chancellor, People's Medical College and Hospital where the trial was conducted, told PTI that a government official suspected poisoning but the exact cause of the death will be known after a viscera test.

Bharat Biotech, whose vaccine is Covaxin, said that it cannot confirm if the volunteer received the study vaccine or a placebo as the study was blinded.

The BCCI has lodged a complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator during the third day of third Test against Australia in Sydney.

In a first of what seems to be an aircraft accident of 2021, Sriwijaya Air's Boeing 737-500 lost contact with air traffic control.

It is feared that it may have crashed into the sea with the flight tracking data showing the Indonesian airline jet plunged into a steep dive several minutes after take-off

Data from FlightRadar24 said the plane reached an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 metres) before dropping to 250 feet. It then lost contact with air traffic control.