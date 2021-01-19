In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, ‘India will start exports of Covid-19 vaccines’; Russian’s second Covid-19 vaccine said to be 100 per cent effective in initial trials; government asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes in its privacy policy and Question Hour will be allowed during Parliament Session.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of January 19, 2021:

Government sources have told news agency Reuters that India will start exports of Covid-19 vaccines as early as tomorrow so that many mid-and lower-income countries can secure supplies of the easy-to-store Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. The first batch of exports will be shipped to Bhutan, they said, adding that two million doses of the vaccine will also be dispatched to Bangladesh on Thursday.

Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has said that the country’s second registered Covid-19 vaccine called EpiVacCorona has proved to be "100% effective" in early-stage trials. The data, based on Phase I and II trials, were released before the start of Phase III.

Modi government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in its privacy policy. The government said that unilateral changes are unfair and unacceptable.

Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm; Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 8 pm during Parliament session beginning January 29, said LS Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. Question Hour will be allowed during Parliament Session for an already fixed time of one hour, he added. Also, subsidy on canteen food served to MPs, others in Parliament has been stopped.

Source: DHNS/ Reuters/PTI