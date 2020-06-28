From the Newsroom: Indian soldiers have given a befitting response, says PM Modi

In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Indian soldiers have given a befitting response to those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh; Home Minister Amit Shah says Rahul Gandhi is indulging in "shallow-minded" politics; The Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Association express "deep concern" over the threat by Prasar Bharati to unsubscribe the news feed of Press Trust of India; government allows individuals to claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance received from employers; Tamil Nadu auto-rickshaw driver allegedly “beaten up” by policemen during interrogation a month ago, succumbs to his injuries and Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleges irregularities to the tune of Rs 3,300 crore in the procurement of equipment to contain the pandemic.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.