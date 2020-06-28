From the Newsroom: 'Soldiers gave befitting response'

From the Newsroom: Indian soldiers have given a befitting response, says PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 18:14 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Indian soldiers have given a befitting response to those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh; Home Minister Amit Shah says Rahul Gandhi is indulging in "shallow-minded" politics; The Indian Women's Press Corps and the Press Association express "deep concern" over the threat by Prasar Bharati to unsubscribe the news feed of Press Trust of India; government allows individuals to claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance received from employers;  Tamil Nadu auto-rickshaw driver allegedly “beaten up” by policemen during interrogation a month ago, succumbs to his injuries and Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleges irregularities to the tune of Rs 3,300 crore in the procurement of equipment to contain the pandemic.

