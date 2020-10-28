From the Newsroom: International flights suspended till November 30; Congress attacks Nitish Kumar over Munger firing

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Suspension of international passenger flights extended till November 30; South Korea announces to go carbon neutral by 2050; BBMP marshals allotted target of booking a minimum of twenty offenders— Those not wearing masks and maintaining social distance; Congress launches a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Munger firing; Rahul Gandhi says Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about other countries in his speeches but not about the problems facing India and NCP chief Sharad Pawar blames Centre's policies for the spiralling prices of onion.

Here are the top stories of October 28, 2020:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central government's policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders.

Speaking to onion growers and traders in Nashik district of Maharashtra, Pawar said a comprehensive policy is needed regarding the lifting of the export ban and stock limit of onion, and it should cover interests of all stakeholders.

The Congress launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP over reports of police cane charging of devotees participating in the Durga Puja procession in Munger, going all out to paint the BJP and the JD(U) as “anti-Hindu”.

“Merciless crushing in the month of October… when Dusshera and Diwali are upon us. People doing puja-reverence of Maa Durga are being fired upon, chased around with lathis,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he talks about other countries in his speeches but not about the problems facing India such as unemployment.

Rahul, who arrived in West Champaran district for his second round of campaigning in the ongoing state elections, also attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and the issue of migration.

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till November 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said

"However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Indian aviation regulator said in a circular.

Rampant flouting of mask wearing and social distancing regulations have prompted the special officer in Bengaluru’s South zone to increase the number of violators that each BBMP marshal must catch.

In a notice issued on October 25, Munish Moudgil, Special Officer for South zone wrote that: “BBMP marshals have been allotted a target of booking a minimum of twenty offenders in each assembly constituency per day in the South Zone.”

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies, said on Wednesday the country will go carbon neutral by 2050.

The announcement comes after Japan earlier this week said will cut greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 and become a carbon-neutral society, a major shift in position on climate change.