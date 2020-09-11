From The Newsroom: IPL anthem copied from my track, claims Delhi rapper; Rhea's bail application rejected

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Supreme Court allows NLSIU to conduct separate online admission test; Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service and Delhi-based rapper alleges IPL anthem copied from his track.

Supreme Court allows NLSIU to conduct separate online admission test; Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service and Delhi-based rapper alleges IPL anthem copied from his track.

A Delhi-based rapper has alleged that this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' has been copied from his track, an allegation that has been dismissed by the composer of the recently released song.

Rapper Krishna Kaul aka KRSNA claims the track has been lifted from his song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" but composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe said it is his original work and he even has a certificate from Music Composers Association of India (MCAI).

KRSNA told PTI that his team, including the independent hip-hop label Kalamkaar, will take the legal route and approach Disney+Hotstar, which commissioned the song.

"Disney+Hotstar have left no option for us but to seek legal recourse and our label is going to fight this unfair and scandalous plagiarisation," KRSNA said.

Malpe said four MCAI panelists, including musician Leslee Lewis, independently assessed both the songs and did not find any similarity.

"MCAI is an institution of repute and the experts on the panel have a lot of experience. I feel we should respect the experts' views and put this debate to rest," Malpe told PTI.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru to conduct its separate online admission test for five-year BA-LLB course, as scheduled on Saturday.

The court, however, directed that neither the results of the examination would be declared nor any admission would be made on its basis till further orders.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah agreed to consider validity of the notification issued on September 3 for the National Law Aptitude Test, "looking into importance of the issue".

The court fixed the next date of hearing on September 16, on a writ petition filed by former NLSIU Vice Chancellor Prof Venkat Rao and another person, Rakesh Kumar Agarwalla.

The court said the examination will be subject to the outcome of the petition. It sought a response from the NLSIU within three days.

Senior advocate Nidesh Gupta, appearing for the petitioners, contended the NLSIU can't conduct separate examinations as Memorandum of Association of consortium of National Law Universities mandated a common test for National Law Universities across the country. He said due to Covid-19 pandemic and flood situation in some states, the CLAT was rescheduled several times.

After unveiling the National Education Policy, the Modi government is all set to come out with a new curriculum framework for school students by 2022 that would seek to promote critical thinking.

Addressing the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong to inculcate critical thinking and a scientific learning among students and take reduce the reliance on a marksheet as a means of evaluation.

“We will develop a National Curriculum Framework to make learning an integrated, inter-disciplinary, fun-based and complete experience,” Modi said adding that it would be unveiled in 2022, when India celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence.

He said students will be able to move towards a new future through this forward-looking, future-ready and scientific curriculum. The National Curriculum Framework was last reviewed in 2005.

Microsoft will on Tuesday launch its Xbox cloud gaming service priced at $1 for new users' first month, in a major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room and as competition with Sony heats up.

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at $14.99 monthly, will be able to play more than 150 games via the cloud on Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs.

A subscriber won't even need to buy a console to play the games, just an Android device and a supported controller.

The launch in 22 countries, including the United States and 19 European countries, marks a shift for Microsoft into cloud gaming, which removes the need for bulky hardware but requires a fast internet connection. New entrants include Google, which has struggled to build a fanbase for its Stadia service.

A special court in Mumbai rejected the bail application of actor-model Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, besides four others in a case related to sourcing drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea (28), the live-in partner of Sushant, is currently lodged in the Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Special judge GB Gurao, who presides over a court set up under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected the bail pleas of all the six accused in the case.

Besides Rhea and Showik, the four other accused are Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, house help Dipesh Sawant and two alleged drug peddlers Abdel Bashit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra.

