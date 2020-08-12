From The Newsroom: Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as his running mate

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, we look at riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli that killed three, injured over 60 police personnel and led to arrest of over 140. Former US Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden chose Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the US Presidential Elections. The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical.

Here are the top news of today, Wednesday: August 12, 2020:

White House hopeful Joe Biden named Kamala Harris, a high-profile black senator from California, as his vice-presidential choice Tuesday, capping a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

The decision, announced in typical 2020 style on social media, is a huge one for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House. Taking to Twitter shortly after the announcement, Harris said she was "honoured" to join Biden as nominee for vice president, and would "do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka state assembly has "completely recovered", a statement said. Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospital on August 4 after he tested Covid-19 positive. “He had a fever for the first two days only. Thereafter, he had no symptoms,” according to a statement from his office.

Scientists have uncovered a new vulnerability in the spike protein of the novel coronavirus, which enables the virus to enter host cells, an advance that may lead to potential treatment pathways against Covid-19

The study, published in the journal ACS Nano, they used simulations of this protein at ultrasmall scales, in the order of nanometres, and discovered a positively charged site -- known as the polybasic cleavage site -- located 10 nanometers from the actual binding site on the spike protein.

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical, the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday. Mukherjee, 84, had undergone a brain surgery on August 10 after a medical examination revealed a large clot in his brain. He has not shown any improvement in his health status since the surgery.

Curfew has been imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division, in Bengaluru after an irate mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against religion. Three persons died and two others were injured in the attack.

Many policemen have also been injured in the incident including a couple of senior officers. More than 7-8 vehicles have been set on fire. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles, besides pelting stones at the MLA's house and other adjoining houses in Kaval Byrasandra in North-East Bengaluru.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the police had to resort to firing as a last step to bring the violence under control at DJ Halli and KG Halli limits. Now, the situation is under control.

The priority before the state government now is to maintain law and order, he told media persons in Udupi. He said three persons have lost their lives in the violence Bengaluru. Already, 110 people involved in the violence have been arrested.

