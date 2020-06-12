From the Newsroom: Petrol prices up once again

From the Newsroom June 12, 2020: Petrol prices up for the 6th straight day, SC raps Centre and state govts for mishandling bodies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 18:29 ist
PTI/File photo for representation

In today's episode, Supreme Court comes down heavily on the Delhi government over the state of hospitals in the capital, Karnataka minister on surge in COVID-19 cases and hike in petrol and diesel prices.

