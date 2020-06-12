From the Newsroom June 12, 2020: Petrol prices up for the 6th straight day, SC raps Centre and state govts for mishandling bodies

In today's episode, Supreme Court comes down heavily on the Delhi government over the state of hospitals in the capital, Karnataka minister on surge in COVID-19 cases and hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.