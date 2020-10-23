From The Newsroom: Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty; Karnataka colleges to reopen from November 17

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty; Tejashwi Yadav says that his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case; Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches a stinging attack on the RJD-led opposition in poll-bound Bihar; colleges in Karnataka are set to open from November 17; Amazon refuses to appear before a Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill and Bengaluru's first Covid-19 victim autopsy shows virus absent from the skin surface.

Here are the top stories of October 23, 2020:

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.

The 61-year-old felt uneasy on Thursday following which he was taken to a hospital.

"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," the hospital stated.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Friday asserted his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day.

The votes for the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10. Prasad is in judicial custody in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a stinging attack on the RJD-led opposition in poll-bound Bihar, blaming the "anarchy and bad governance of the 1990s" for most of the ills that plagued the state even now.

Addressing an election rally in Gaya, Modi said the "Mahagathbandhan" (Grand Alliance) was a "pitara" (basket) comprising elements wary of the "governments crackdown on anti-national activities", and stressed that the state must vote to power the NDA led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar so that "Bihar does not fall ill (Bimar) again".

Almost eight months after the Covid-19 pandemic shut them down, the colleges for various courses in Karnataka are set to open from November 17.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday. With this, classes for undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in the state will commence with necessary restrictions. However, consent of parents will be mandatory for allowing students to attend classes.

Ecommerce giant Amazon has refused to appear before a Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill on October 28, panel chairperson and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Facebook's policy head Ankhi Das appeared before the panel on the issue of data security on Friday.

Bengaluru's first Covid-19 victim autopsy conducted 16-18 hours after the death of a 61-year-old Covid patient showed that the virus was absent from the skin surface but was present in the nose, mouth and the throat.

The autopsy was conducted by head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Oxford Medical College, Dr Dinesh Rao, sought to address three major questions: presence of virus in the dead body, understanding disease process and the outcome of disease process.