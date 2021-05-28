From the Newsroom: Karnataka 2nd PU exams may go online

In your evening news brief, the Supreme Court directs states to provide immediate relief to children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi and Karnataka 2nd PU exams may go online.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch-up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of May 28, 2021:

The Supreme Court Friday took note of children who have become orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and directed states to provide immediate relief to them.

A vacation bench of Justices L N Rao and Aniruddha Bose directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on NCPCR website by Saturday evening.

The top court’s direction came on an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking identification of orphaned children and providing them immediate relief by the state governments.

While addressing the media via video conferencing today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi and blamed him for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave. Blaming the Prime Minister for "not understanding Covid-19", Rahul Gandhi said that India's death rate is a lie.

He added that the government is not understanding the nature of what they're fighting and the dangers of strains of the virus.

The Department of Pre-University Education is exploring the possibility of holding II PUC exams through online mode amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials are working on the feasibility of conducting tests online after several stakeholders flooded the department with suggestions for the same.

The department also received suggestions for slashing the duration of exams to 90 minutes, conducting exams only for major subjects and sticking to multiple-choice questions (MCQs). However, department sources said they are by and large considering holding exams via online mode.

Source: DHNS/PTI