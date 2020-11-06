In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Karnataka bans bursting of firecrackers for one year; Survey says Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a Covid-19 vaccine is available; Isro to launch 10 satellites on Saturday; About 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013; Amit Shah says need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory" and Joe Biden inches closer to become the next US president.

Here are the top stories of November 6, 2020:

Karnataka has decided to ban the bursting of firecrackers for one year starting from the upcoming Deepavali season, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced Friday.

"We have discussed the issue of banning crackers during the Deepavali season and have decided to prohibit its use. A government order will be issued shortly," Yediyurappa said.

The cracker ban comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karnataka became the seventh Indian state to prohibit the use of firecrackers. States such as Rajasthan, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra have issued guidelines against bursting crackers during the festive season keeping the health of Covid-19 patients in mind.

Indians are the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever a Covid-19 vaccine is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a global survey.

In the World Economic Forum/Ipsos survey of 18,526 adults from 15 countries, 73 per cent said they would get a Covid-19 vaccine if available, down from 77 per cent in August.

While vaccination intent has remained unchanged at 87 per cent in India since August, it has declined in 10 of the 15 countries surveyed, most of all in China, Australia, Spain, and Brazil.

The countdown for the November 7 launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites onboard launch vehicle PSLV-C49 has begun, ISRO said on Friday.

The launch is scheduled at 15:02 Hrs IST on Saturday.

Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as the primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites.

The government on Friday said that about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for the rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightfully eligible beneficiaries or households against the deleted ration cards, it said in a statement.

Stressing that there was a need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.

Maintaining that Bengal is the land of luminaries such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Sri Ramakrishna, and Swami Vivekananda, Shah said the state once used to be the centre of spiritual awakening in the entire country.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked US President Donald Trump to "chill" while calling his demand to stop the counting of votes "ridiculous".

Seventeen-year-old Thunberg took to Twitter to slam Trump over a tirade of unsubstantiated claims on the counting of votes posted by him on the microblogging site.

The words that Thunberg used might sound vaguely familiar, especially to Trump. In December 2019, the US president had slammed Time magazine for naming Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

US election is nearing its climax with Democrat Joe Biden inching closer to the required 270 electoral votes. President Donald Trump launched a tirade of unsubstantiated claims that he had been cheated out of winning the US election.

As of 6 pm IST, Biden leads with 264 votes against Trump at 214