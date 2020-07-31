From the Newsroom: Karnataka govt transfers Bengaluru police chief to internal security division

In today's episode, Over 50 MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who were lodged in a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, are being shifted to Jaisalmer; The Karnataka government appointed Kamal Pant, ADGP intelligence, as the new city police chief and transferred Bhaskar Rao to internal security division and The Karnataka BJP has issued legal notices to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar demanding that they apologize for accusing the government of corruption or face a defamation suit.

Here is the top news of today, Friday: July 31, 2020:

Over 50 MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who were lodged in a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, are being shifted to Jaisalmer, Congress sources told PTI, who added that Three chartered flights carrying 54 MLAs to Jaisalmer took off in the first round and the remaining legislators will go in the second round.

“We are going to Jaisalmer for a change,” Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa said.

The decision to shift the MLAs come a day after Gehlot indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the Assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.

The Karnataka government appointed Kamal Pant, ADGP intelligence, as the new city police chief and transferred Bhaskar Rao to internal security division.

Rao took charge as city police commissioner on August 2 and has served one year.

Kamal Pant, a 1990 batch of Indian Police Service officer, had served as Superintendent of Police in various districts and also additional Commissioner for law and order in Bengaluru City.

Pant is senior-most in ADGP rank and also served as ADGP in KSRP, Administration and intelligence division. He is known for administrative skills, including the reforms he brought in prisons.

B Dayananda, ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, was also transferred as ADGP, Bengaluru intelligence.

The Karnataka BJP has issued legal notices to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar demanding that they apologize for accusing the government of corruption or face a defamation suit.

The notices seek a public apology for the allegations levelled against the government on irregularities in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment and supplies.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been doggedly pursuing allegations of corruption against the BJP government and have demanded a judicial inquiry.

BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said that while the Congress leaders claimed that Rs 4,157 crore was spent during Covid-19, they also allege that the government has not responded to any of the 20 letters written by them. He said: "If the government has not provided any answer to the Opposition, where did they get the figures from?"

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that his party is ready to furnish all documents related to the corruption in Medical equipment purchases for containing covid-19 if a judicial probe by a sitting judge is initiated.

“The BJP-led government is mired in corruption in Karnataka. If Rs 2000 crore corruption charges against the BJP government is baseless, then they can hang me and book a case against me. The Congress has proof for all allegations,” he told reporters here at Congress Bhavana in Mangaluru.

He accused the BJP government of looting money in the name of Covid-19, which is proved in the affidavits submitted to the court by the government. The Chief Minister has been asking for cooperation from the Opposition. Should we support them for looting the money? he questioned.

Ridiculing BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s claim that 15 Congress MLAs are in touch with him (Kateel), he said “I thought all the 224 MLAs are in contact with him. I do not know why he said only 15 MLAs.”

Earlier, D K Shivakumar along with KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed visited former union minister Oscar Fernandes and enquired about his health. Later, he visited Mangalore Bishop Rev Fr Peter Paul D’Souza. He also met auto drivers association office-bearers and listened to their woes.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The central probe agency has taken cognisance of a Bihar Police first investigation report (FIR) registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others to slap criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its complaint, they said.

The officials said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed in the case related to the death of the actor and alleged financial irregularities being suspected to have been done against the deceased.

The ED had recently sought the FIR copy from the Bihar Police.

Hong Kong's democracy supporters were dealt a huge blow Friday as authorities postponed local elections because of the coronavirus, capping a devastating month of political disqualifications, arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.

The city's democracy camp has come under sustained attack since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last month -- a move China's leaders described as a "sword" hanging over the head of its critics.

The ensuing weeks have radically transformed a city used to speaking its mind and supposedly guaranteed certain freedoms and autonomy in a "One Country, Two Systems" deal agreed ahead of its 1997 handover from Britain.

On Friday evening chief executive Carrie Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, announced that September elections for the city's legislature would need to be delayed.

She described the announcement as the "most difficult decision" she has made since the pandemic began and that Beijing supported the move.