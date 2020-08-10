From The Newsroom: Karnataka’s flood-related losses at Rs 3,500 cr-4,000 cr; Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, we look at Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka's statement on the government’s preliminary estimate for flood-related losses were Rs 3,500-4,000 crore; The Supreme Court on Monday decided to continue with the 2009 contempt case against activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan for allegations of corruption among former CJIs; Karnataka Education Department on Monday announced the results of SSLC examination and Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday said the government’s preliminary estimate for flood-related losses were Rs 3,500-4,000 crore.

At least 12 districts have been affected by floods caused due to heavy rainfall. A dozen persons have lost their lives, thousands of homes and acres of crops damaged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reviewing the flood situation in Karnataka and he will be briefed by Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on behalf of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is in hospital after testing Covid-19 positive.

Karnataka will seek financial assistance from the Centre for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected persons and to rebuild infrastructure. “We will ask for an advance to be given for now,” Ashoka said.

“In the last six months, the Centre gave Rs 310 crore for precautionary measures under disaster management. This won’t be enough. We need to provide compensation (for crop losses) and build new homes for people who will be shifted from landslide-prone areas,” he said, adding that the government will send a detailed report to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking commensurate compensation.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah welcomed Modi’s move to review the flood situation in the state, while urging the government to ensure proper financial assistance. “Last year, the CM had estimated damages due to floods at Rs 50,000 cr. He had requested the PM for Rs 35,000 cr but what Karnataka got was just Rs 1,860 cr. Let the ministers be brave enough to ask for the remaining compensation as well,” he said in a tweet.

A red alert has been sounded in seven districts of rain-ravaged Karnataka where one more death was reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 13. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, there would be heavy rain for the next 24 hours in coastal areas, in the northern and in the interior parts of the south. The red alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga as they would get heavy rainfall. As on Sunday, Cauvery and Krishna rivers were flowing above the danger mark, and the sluice gates of the dams were opened. Due to the release of water, many regions in the low- lying areas were inundated. In the Cauvery basin, Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Harangi, Hemavathi, and Kabini Dams were almost full. In view of the swollen Cauvery river, the Mandya district administration put barricades near the Sri Nimishamba Temple near Ganjam in Srirangapatna Taluk to ensure the safety of public in general and pilgrims and tourists in particular.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to continue with the 2009 contempt case against activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan for allegations of corruption among former CJIs.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra rejected an explanation, including regret by Bhushan, for his 2009 interview with Tehelka magazine, wherein he accused eight out of 16 former Chief Justices of India of corruption.

The court fixed August 17 as the date for further considering the matter. Senior advocate Shanti Bhushan, father of Bhushan had sought to intervene into the matter. He submitted the matter should be heard when physical courts hearing is resumed.

On August 4, Bhushan had refused to tender apology but he had expressed regret, "if his statement caused hurt to judges or their family members and if it was misunderstood to lower the reputation of the judiciary".

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, had earlier observed that any statement of corruption in the judiciary per se would amount to contempt.

The court had said that there was a thin line between free speech and contempt.

Actress and model Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family for the actor’s death, appeared for the Enforcement Directorate for the second round of grilling session on Monday.

Rhea, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit Chakraborty were seen going inside the ED office on Monday.

Rhea Chakraborty on Monday approached the Supreme Court with a fresh plea alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Education Department on Monday announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (class 10) examination that was held in June-July. The state reported an overall pass percentage of 71.80%.

This year the exams were conducted amidst the fear of Covid-19 pandemic and compared to the previous year, the state witnessed a dip in the pass percentage by 1.9%.

Of the 8,48,203 candidates registered for the exams, 8,11,050 were present and of which 5,82,316 have cleared the exams. Due to Covid-19 reasons over 18,067 students were absent and will be allowed to appear for exams during supplementary as fresh candidates. Apart from this 19086 students were not allowed to appear for exams due to a shortage of attendance.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, the latest VIP to contract the virus infection.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee announced the test results on Twitter in which he said he came to know about the virus infection when he visited hospital for a separate procedure.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for Covid-19," he said in the tweet.

Sources said Mukherjee is admitted in the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital. This month alone, a number of prominent politicians have tested positive for Covid-19, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Meghwal and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit while Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died on August 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, UP BJP president Swantantra Dev Singh and senior JD(U) MP RCP Singh were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent months.

In Maharashtra, five ministers and three MLAs had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Tamil Nadu, 21 MLAs and three ministers had contracted the virus infection. In Delhi, three AAP MLAs also recovered from Covid-19.