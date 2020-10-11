From the Newsroom: Karnataka schools to be shut for 3 weeks over mid-term holidays

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Schools in Karnataka will be shut for ‘midterm holidays’; Harsh Vardhan says government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to Covid-19 vaccines in India; Doctors say Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk for Covid-19 and Rahul Gandhi attacks Yogi Adityanath government.

Schools in Karnataka will be shut for "mid-term holidays" for three weeks from October 12 after several teachers contracted Covid-19.

“I have observed through media reports that several teachers have been infected with Covid-19. So, in the interest of the health of both students and teachers, I have directed officials to issue an order declaring a three-week interim holiday for schools from October 12 to October 30,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement, and wished all teachers and students a happy Dasara in advance.

The CM also pointed out that the government had already decided not to reopen schools and suspend the Vidyagama outreach programme.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde that a top Supreme Court judge, also in line to be the next CJI, acted in the interests of the Telugu Desam Party and that his closeness to former CM Chandrababu Naidu was worrying, bringing the fairness of the institution into question, multiple media reports said.

In his letter, Reddy reportedly alleged that Justice N V Ramana “has been influencing the sittings of the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court" and asked the CJI to look into the matter to ensure the neutrality of the state's judiciary is maintained.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the death of a Scheduled Caste woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was "no one". In a tweet, Gandhi said the shameful truth is many Indians do not consider Dalits, Muslims and tribals to be human.

Lower fare limits decided by the government for economy class seats of domestic flights on May 21 would now also be applicable to premium economy class seats, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.

However, the upper fare limits set by the government for economy class seats would not be applicable on the premium economy class seats, according to a ministry order dated October 5.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to Covid-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

The minister also said that the Feluda paper strip test for SARS-CoV-2 diagnosis could be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Presently Covid-19 vaccines are in various stages of phases 1, 2 and 3, the results of which are awaited, Vardhan said during an interaction with his social media followers on 'Sunday Samvad' platform.

Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk for Covid-19, his doctor said late on Saturday, as the US president seeks to put his bout with coronavirus behind him and return to the campaign fray.

Trump, trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls, addressed supporters from a White House balcony on Saturday afternoon. He urged a crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote in the Nov. 3 election

