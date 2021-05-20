From the Newsroom: Karnataka to go for stricter implementation of lockdown measures, says Bommai

In your evening news brief, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai says state to go for stricter implementation of lockdown measures; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says she felt ‘insulted’ at the meeting with the PM and Government says nearly two crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories.

Here is the top news of May 20, 2021:

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday indicated that police and the Home Department will go for stricter implementation of lockdown measures, like the seizure of vehicles, in the days to come, by making them more effective, as the state battles the second wave of Covid-19.

The Minister's statement comes, as the government is likely to take a decision on extending the lockdown in the state, in a couple of days.

Speaking to reporters, he said, in the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with district magistrates of 54 of 100 districts with highest Covid loads got into a political row with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she felt "insulted" at seeing that "CMs were made to sit like puppets" at the "casual" meeting in which only the PM and some BJP CMs made small speeches.

This was the second of such meetings after the Prime Minister had interacted with district magistrates of 46 districts from nine states including Karnataka on Tuesday.

Nearly two crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while around 26 lakh are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government of India for containment and management of the pandemic along with test, track, treat and Covid-appropriate behaviour, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

Source: DHNS/ PTI