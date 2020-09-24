From The Newsroom: Legendary former cricketer Dean Jones passes away; Sensex tanks over 1,100 points

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Legendary former Australian batsman Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest; Congress' Basavakalyan legislator B Narayan Rao died due to Covid-19 complications; Indian equities continued to tumble as benchmark indices crashed by nearly 3%, continuing the losing streak for the sixth consecutive day.

Legendary former Australian batsman Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel. Jones, 59, was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for the Indian Premier League. He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup-winning team.

Congress' Basavakalyan legislator B Narayan Rao died due to Covid-19 complications. He was 65.

According to a statement from Manipal Hospital's Director Dr Manish Rai, Rao was admitted on September 1 with "severe" Covid-19 infection.

Rao was known to be loyal to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah moved a no-confidence notice against the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Visveshwar Hegde Kageri, who admitted the notice under Section 167 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Legislative Assembly, said that date and time will be provided for discussion on the notice by Saturday.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, demanded that the notice should be admitted on priority and discussed, as the members of the Legislative Assembly had no confidence in the state cabinet.

Indian equities continued to tumble as benchmark indices crashed by nearly 3%, continuing the losing streak for the sixth consecutive day. With today's rout, the Sensex has lost about 2,600 points in six days (about 6.5%). BSE Sensex ended at under 36,600 down over 1100 points. Similarly, broader index NSE Nifty was trading at 10,873.10, down 258.75 points which is a drop of about 2.32%.

A Delhi court Thursday sent former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, to judicial custody till October 22.

Khalid was present before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing at the end of his police custody.

