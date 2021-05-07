From the Newsroom: Lockdown in Karnataka inevitable, says chief minister B S Yediyurappa

In your evening news brief, Lockdown in Karnataka inevitable says chief minister B S Yediyurappa; Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively and Supreme Court declines to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's May 5 order to the Centre to supply 1200 MT of oxygen to the state.

Here is the top news of May 7, 2021:

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday a lockdown in the state was "inevitable" going by the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Annamma Devi temple in Bengaluru's Gandhinagar, Yediyurappa said the Janata Curfew currently in force was not being followed strictly. "That's why a lockdown might become inevitable," he said.

The government has lined up meetings to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. "We will take a final call on what the additional measures should be after discussions," he said.

The Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

He said CT-scan or X-ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19.

The Minister warned that strict action would be taken against hospitals and labs which violate rules and charge high prices.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court's May 5 order to the Centre to supply 1200 MT of oxygen to the State, saying we can't leave people in lurch there.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the High Court can't remain silent to the needs of the people, reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court rejected the contention by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre that if the High Courts started giving directions for oxygen supply, it would become unworkable and would finally lead to chaos.