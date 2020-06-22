From the Newsroom: Lockdown in parts of Bengaluru

From the Newsroom: Lockdown in parts of Bengaluru; Manmohan Singh hits out at PM Modi and JP Nadda

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jun 22 2020, 18:12 ist
  updated: Jun 22 2020, 18:19 ist

From the Newsroom, in today's episode, the Karnataka government has imposed lockdown in four areas namely K R Market, Chamarajpet, Kalasipalya and Chickpet, Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has said that PM Narendra Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words, BJP president  J P Nadda counters Dr Manmohan Singh, Mizoram hit by an earthquake of 5.3 magnitudes and The price of Petrol hiked by 33 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Manmohan Singh
JP Nadda
Narendra Modi
Earthquake
Mizoram
BJP
Congress

