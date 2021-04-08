From The Newsroom: Madhya Pradesh announces weekend lockdown; French Open postponed by a week

In your evening news brief, Madhya Pradesh has announced a weekend lockdown; Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with the officials concerned regarding the ongoing strike of Road Transport Corporation workers; French Open has been postponed by a week and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims "dirty politics" was being played out to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Here is the top news of April 8, 2021:

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed "dirty politics" was being played out to destabilise the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and asserted that such attempts will not succeed.

Raut's remarks came a day after suspended cop Sachin Vaze in a letter claimed former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.

Madhya Pradesh announced a weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Friday (April 9) to 6 am on Monday (April 12) in all urban areas of the state.

The state government on Wednesday had announced the imposition of night curfew in all urban areas of the state from April 8 and also decided to operate the government offices for five days every week for the next three months.

This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday.

The postponement is set to have an impact on the ATP and WTA calendars, especially, on the grasscourt season with tournaments scheduled to start on June 7 in s'Hertogenbosch (WTA and ATP) Stuttgart (ATP) and Nottingham (WTA).

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that he will hold a meeting with the concerned officials regarding the ongoing strike of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) workers in Bengaluru today (April 8).

He was speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport on Thursday.