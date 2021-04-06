From The Newsroom: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order on CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

The Centre asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19. The Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order directing CBI probe against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over corruptions allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Delhi has imposed night curfew till April 30.

Here is the top news of April 5, 2021:

The Centre asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19.

They are further advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc., an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order directing CBI probe against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh over corruptions allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni on Monday ruled a CBI probe after last week’s hearing of a bunch of public interest litigations and criminal writ petitions.

Anil Deshmukh resigned as Home Minister yesterday and Dilip Walse Patil took his place.

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30 while allowing essential services. With this, Delhi joins Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab, and Gujarat where night curfew has been imposed.

Government officials, private medical personnel, including doctors and nurses and officials related to functioning of embassies are exempted from night curfew and could travel anytime but will have to produce I-cards. However, exemptions have been provided to persons who are going for Covid-19 vaccination on production of an e-pass, as the national capital immunisation was extended round-the-clock.