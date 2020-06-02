From the Newsroom: Maharashtra prepares for Cyclone Nisarga; PM Modi assures industry over economic growth

From the Newsroom is a DH podcast that brings to you the major developments of the day. In this episode, DH correspondent from Maharashtra, Mrityunjay Bose gives us a lowdown of the preparations that are happening ahead of Cyclone Nisarga making landfall tomorrow.

PM Narendra Modi assures industry that the government will support them in bringing the economy back to growth territory.

Landslides in South Assam kill over 20 following more than 24 hours of heavy rain.

