From the Newsroom: Maharashtra prepares for Cyclone Nisarga; PM Modi assures industry over economic growth

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2020, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 18:21 ist
A fisherman pulls a handcart filled with crates towards inland ahead of a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast, at the Madh fishing village, in the north western coast of Mumbai on June 2, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

From the Newsroom is a DH podcast that brings to you the major developments of the day. In this episode, DH correspondent from Maharashtra, Mrityunjay Bose gives us a lowdown of the preparations that are happening ahead of Cyclone Nisarga making landfall tomorrow.

PM Narendra Modi assures industry that the government will support them in bringing the economy back to growth territory.

Landslides in South Assam kill over 20 following more than 24 hours of heavy rain.

Read: We'll together take up structural reforms to change post-COVID-19 India: PM Modi to Industry

