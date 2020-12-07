From the Newsroom: MHA issues nationwide advisory over 'Bharat Bandh'; Karnataka govt to table Bill against cow slaughter

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, MHA asks authorities to keep strict vigil during Tuesday's Bharat Bandh; Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine; the Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the Union government's move to go ahead with the Central Vista Project, and Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government will not table a Bill against ‘Love Jihad’ in the winter session of the legislature.

Here is the top news of December 7, 2020:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and union territories to keep a strict vigil during Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers' organisations, which is supported by Opposition parties, and ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed.

In its advisory to states and union territories, it said peace and tranquillity must be maintained and precautionary measures should be taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country.

Talks between the government and the organisations have not moved forward as three rounds of talks since November 25 did not yield any positive results. Another round of talks is scheduled for Wednesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country will not have to wait too long for the coronavirus vaccine even as he cautioned people that there should be no laxity as far as prevention of the infection is concerned.

He was speaking while inaugurating the construction of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, the owner of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, appointed founder and former chairman V G Siddhartha's wife Malavika Hegde as its chief executive officer on Monday, more than a year after the coffee baron was found dead in a river.

In July last year, Coffee Day Enterprises named independent board member S V Ranganath as interim chairman, after authorities recovered Siddhartha's body floating in a river near Mangaluru.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the Union government's move to go ahead with the Central Vista Project even when the matter related to it were pending consideration before it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for his part, assured the court that there would not be any construction or felling of trees at Lutyen's Delhi, till the judgement was pronounced.

The Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project is proposed to construct new Parliament and buildings for ministries.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government will not table a Bill against ‘Love Jihad’ in the winter session of the legislature that commenced Monday.

Ashoka, however, asserted that the BJP government will table a Bill prohibiting the slaughter of cows and consumption of beef.

This was seconded by chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Source: DHNS / PTI/ Reuters

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there! Also, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Do rate and review us.

If you liked this show, please share this podcast with your friends, family and on social media.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews