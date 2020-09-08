From The Newsroom: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday, after three days of grilling; Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into Adhyayan Suman's alleged statements that Kangana Ranaut used to consume drugs; India firmly rejected the Chinese allegation of opening fire at the LAC and pointed out that it was the People’s Liberation Army soldiers who fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate Indian troops on Monday.

Here are the top stories of the day, September 8, 2020:

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday, after three days of grilling.

The 28-year-old who was actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s live-in partner was grilled on Sunday and Monday, for six and eight hours, respectively. She was grilled today too.

Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB and are in remand till Wednesday.

In a fresh development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered a probe into Adhyayan Suman's alleged statements that Kangana Ranaut used to consume drugs.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters that in an interview, Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman, who was in a relationship with her, had statements about Kangana Ranaut consuming drugs in the past. The Mumbai Police will investigate this matter, he added.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked party leaders to coordinate with like-minded Opposition parties to put up a common candidate to contest in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress' Parliament Strategy Group chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will reach out to other Opposition parties to finalise the joint candidate for the election scheduled to be held on September 14.

India firmly rejected the Chinese allegation of opening fire at the LAC and pointed out that it was the People’s Liberation Army soldiers who fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate Indian troops on Monday.

It was the PLA who were attempting to close-in with one of India’s forward positions along the LAC and which was dissuaded by the Indian army, it was then that PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate Indian troops, said a statement by the Indian government.

Just a week ago, the union government, citing security concerns, banned the popular game PUBG Mobile, it’s lite versions along with 116 more games and applications in India.

Now, PUBG Corp has released a press statement over the recent ban of its battle royale game in India. It says the company fully understands and respects concerns raised by the Indian government.

In that effect, PUBG Corp, a South Korean company has decided to cancel the license to the Chinese firm Tencent Games to operate PUBG Mobile in India.

Going forward, the parent company PUBG Corp will take care of the PUBG Mobile operations and also make sure the user data is stored locally and is secure, and meet the regulations set by the Indian government.