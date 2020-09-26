From the Newsroom: NCB grills Deepika Padukone for 5 hours; Tejasvi Surya made BJP youth wing president

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, BJP in a rejig of its core team, have elevated Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya to the position of president of BJP’s youth wing, replacing Poonam Mahajan; Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan are being grilled at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB); Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was on Saturday laid to rest at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam near Chennai.

BJP in a rejig of its core team, have elevated Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya to the position of president of BJP’s youth wing, replacing Poonam Mahajan. Karnataka Tourism Minister, and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi has been made national general secretary.

The party replaced Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces. Uma Bharti, Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been dropped from the list of office bearers.

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are being grilled at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Deepika Padukone was interrogated for about five hours on matter

The federal anti-narcotics organisation is investigating two cases - the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case and the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus. Deepika's business manager Karishma Prakash was also questioned for a second day.

Investment firm Silver Lake Partners has invested Rs 7,500 crore in Indian oil-telecom giant Reliance Industries Limited. The investment firm has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm. Earlier, on September 9, RIL had announced that Silver Lake would invest Rs 7,500 crore into its arm Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

AAP councillor Tahir Hussain converted his own Rs 1.5 crore in white money into black for funding the riots in February -- Delhi Police made this curious claim in its charge sheet on the larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that claimed 53 lives.

The charge sheet filed on September 16 claimed that Hussain, a high school dropout, was "enamoured and taken in by the aura" of the intelligentsia, like Umar Khalid and others who were "key conspirators" of the riots.

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam was on Saturday laid to rest at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam near Chennai as thousands of his fans, friends and family members bid a teary farewell to the man whose voice mesmerized millions of people for over five decades.

Thousands of his fans queued up outside the sprawling farmhouse in Tiruvallur district early Saturday morning to pay their last respects to the legend. At 10.20 am, Balasubrahmanyam’s son S P Charan began conducting the last rites of his father in the presence of close friends and family members.