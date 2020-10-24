From the Newsroom: Nirmala Sitharaman defends free Covid-19 vaccine promise; deadline to file tax returns extended

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Nirmala Sitharaman defends free Covid-19 vaccine announcement; A 16-year old girl was shot dead in UP after she protested against 'molestation'; the deadline to file tax returns for individual taxpayers has been extended; Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announces a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by floods in Bengaluru and auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers join Congress in Karnataka.

Here are the top news of October 24, 2020:

Amid the opposition's criticism of the BJP's Bihar poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccines, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Saturday that the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power.

Sitharaman had released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Bihar polls on Thursday. A highlight of the promises made in the document was free Covid-19 vaccines for the state's people if the saffron party comes back to power.

Notwithstanding the claims by the state government, the crimes against the women in Uttar Pradesh show no signs of abating.

A 16-year old girl was shot dead in UP's Firozabad district allegedly after she protested against her 'molestation' by three youths.

The deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY 2019-20 has been extended by a month till December 31, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

For those taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the Income-Tax Return filing deadline has been extended by two months till January 31, 2021.

The government had in May extended the date for filing ITR for FY2019-20 from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by floods in Bengaluru even as heavy rain pounded the city leaving homes marooned.

The decision was taken after Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with Revenue Minister R Ashoka, BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant.

Scores of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers joined the DK Shivakumar-led Congress on Saturday, through which the party hopes to make electoral gains.

Tanveer Pasha, the president of the Ola Uber Drivers’ & Owners’ Association as well as the Karnataka State Auto & Taxi Federation was inducted into the party by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar.

Jai Bharat Auto Drivers’ Association president Chandra also joined the Congress. This is yet another blow to the JD(S) as Pasha headed the regional party’s transport unit.