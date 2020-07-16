From the Newsroom: Gadkari seeks help to rescue economy

From the Newsroom: Nitin Gadkari seeks help to rescue Covid-19-hit economy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 16 2020, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 18:25 ist
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credits: PTI Photo

In today's episode, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah has said that the BJP government's decision to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act was “a scam bigger than illegal mining”, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked players to join hands with the government to rescue Covid-19-hit economy and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has requested Home Minister Amit Shah to launch a CBI enquiry into the actor's death.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Siddaramaiah
Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty
BJP
Karnataka Politics
DH Podcast

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 