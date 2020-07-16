From the Newsroom: Nitin Gadkari seeks help to rescue Covid-19-hit economy

In today's episode, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah has said that the BJP government's decision to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act was “a scam bigger than illegal mining”, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked players to join hands with the government to rescue Covid-19-hit economy and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has requested Home Minister Amit Shah to launch a CBI enquiry into the actor's death.

