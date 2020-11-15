In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Monday; West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) and Valmiki community in Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the first time; BSF says Pakistan used heavy artillery and modern weapons during multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control; first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week for Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials, and The United Arab Emirates has approves granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others.

Here are the top news of November 15, 2020:

After the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 last August, West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) and Valmiki community in the Union Territory will be voting for the first time in their lives during the upcoming district development council (DDC) polls.

WPRs comprise members of Hindu and Sikh communities, who had migrated from erstwhile West Punjab (now Pakistan) after partition in 1947. They settled mainly in border areas of Jammu and while they participated in the parliamentary polls, the refugees had till now never voted for any form of elections in the former state as they were not considered state subjects.

Rajesh Mishra, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) in Kashmir, on Sunday said that Pakistan used heavy artillery and modern weapons during multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 13 which killed several civilians besides causing huge damage to property.

“The Pakistani army resorted to use of heavy artillery and modern weapons. Lot of harm was inflicted on civilians, including damage to their properties. Issue of human rights violation should be raised (against the neighboring country),” he told reporters in Srinagar. “Own troops gave a befitting reply and destroyed Pakistani army camps, launch pads and ammunition depots,” Mishar said.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was elected leader of the NDA Legislature Party here on Sunday. He will take oath on Monday as the Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth straight term, although technically it will be his seventh oath, including the one in March 2000, when he took over as the CM of undivided Bihar for seven days.

However, soon after being elected as leader of the JD(U) Legislature Party, and eventually as the NDA leader, Nitish clarified that he was not keen on becoming the Bihar Chief Minister this time.

Legendary Bengali actor Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday due to multiple ailments at the age of 85.

One of the brightest film luminaries in the country, and known to film students across the globe, Chhaterjee died at a private hospital in the city after a 40-day-long battle first against Covid-19, and then with several other health complications, including neurological and kidney disorders. He is survived by his wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu, and son Sougata Chatterjee.

The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 is likely to reach Kanpur's Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College by next week wherein the vaccine’s Phase 2 and Phase 3 human clinical trials will be conducted.

The decision to conduct the human clinical trials of the vaccine was taken after Dr Reddy's Laboratories got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in this regard, an official said.

Speaking to PTI, college principal R B Kamal said the human clinical trials of the vaccine will start from next week.

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubai's ruler said on Sunday.

All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.

Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

Source: DHNS/ PTI/ Reuters