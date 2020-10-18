From The Newsroom: No Covid-19 mutation detected in India, says Vardhan; India test-fires BrahMos cruise missile

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Union health minister says, no mutation of the coronavirus has been detected in India; Niti Aayog Member V K Paul says that the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states; Naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired; Chirag Paswan downplays BJP's recent attacks; Luv Sinha says he is not contesting polls to avenge his father's defeat; Central Crime Branch tells High Court that it has found incriminating evidence in Aditya Alva’s house in the drugs case; flood situation remains grim in Karnataka.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that there is no evidence that can validate claims on global multiple focal points for the Covid-19 outbreak, amid China claiming that the coronavirus broke out simultaneously in several countries last year.

During an interaction with his social media followers on the sixth episode of "Sunday Samvaad", Vardhan said that the reported outbreak of Covid-19 from Wuhan in China remains recognised as the first report worldwide.

Vardhan further said that as yet, no mutation of the coronavirus has been detected in India, which is either more transmission efficient or more pathogenic.

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season.

Paul, who is also the chief of expert coordinating efforts to tackle the pandemic in the country, in an interview to PTI, said that once the Covid-19 vaccine is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens.

A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, officials said.

The missile was fired from INS Chennai, a stealth destroyer, and it hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after performing "extremely complex" manoeuvres, they said.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday downplayed the BJP's recent attacks on him, claiming that it was only following the "coalition dharma" as an ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

With the BJP working overtime to dispel the impression of having any tacit understanding with the LJP, Paswan claimed that Kumar has been trying to create distance between the saffron party and him.

He said the thrust of Kumar's campaign has been on showing a distance between Modi and him.

Facing the daunting task of taking on a three-time sitting MLA, Congress candidate from Bihar's Bankipur Luv Sinha on Sunday said he has decided to fight an "uphill battle" on his political debut by challenging the BJP in its bastion in order to prove his mettle.

The son of Bollywood superstar and former Union minister Shatrughan Sinha, Luv Sinha also said he is not contesting from the Bankipur assembly seat that falls in the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha segment to avenge his father's defeat from there in the 2019 general elections. He asserted that he was fighting for the welfare of the people of Patna.

The Central Crime Branch has told the High Court that it has found incriminating evidence in Aditya Alva’s house in the drugs case.

In the statement of objections filed in response to Aditya’s petition, CCB said it found MDMA pills, marijuana and other materials while searching his house in September. The court posted the matter for November 13.

The flood situation remained grim on Sunday in four districts of Karnataka with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate as the Army, the national and state disaster response forces undertook rescue work, evacuating hundreds of marooned people, officials said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said many villages in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts were either completely or partially submerged due to floods caused by heavy rains last week and he would undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on October 21.