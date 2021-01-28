In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Opposition parties planning to boycott President’s address to Parliament; CBSE to announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students on February 2, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s remarks draw ire from Maharashtra leaders.

Here is the top news of January 28, 2021:

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that 16 Opposition parties are planning to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of Parliament that is scheduled for January 29.

Azad said that the decision was taken because the new farm Bills were passed forcibly in the House without the Opposition.

CBSE to announce exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students on February 2. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday. He also said that CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

Political parties in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and the NCP, have lashed out at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi for saying that Mumbai should be included in Karnataka and made a Union Territory till the issue is resolved.

Savadi’s statement came hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Marathi-speaking areas along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border in Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar be declared as a Union Territory by the Centre till the Supreme Court rules on the issue.

Source: DHNS/ PTI