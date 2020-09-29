From The Newsroom: Outrage over gang rape of 19-year-old in UP; Serum Institute to make 100mn more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, outrage over the gang-rape of 19-year-old in UP; Serum Institute to make 100 million more doses for low-income nations and a special CBI court to pronounce its verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case tomorrow.

The Serum Institute of India said it will produce 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for India and low and middle-income countries in 2021. They will be priced at a maximum of $3 per dose, it said in a statement.

In August, SII had announced it would deliver 100 million doses. The current production acceleration will take it up to 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

A girl from a scheduled caste, who was brutally assaulted after being gang-raped by four youths in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, about 400 kilometres from Lucknow, a few days ago, died at a hospital in Delhi.

According to police sources, all four men accused, who hailed from the native village of the victim, have been arrested.

The family members alleged that the police registered the case of gang-rape almost a week after the incident.

The incident triggered a massive outrage with opposition leaders targeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to ensure the safety of women in the state.

Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a special CBI court, on Wednesday, would pronounce its verdict in the case in which several senior BJP leaders, including L K ganAdvani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, and Kalyan Singh were accused.

The court had reserved its verdict in the case on September 1 after the conclusion of the hearing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the new farm laws will have to be opposed not just for farmers but for the future of the country, as he alleged that they were like a "stab in the farmers' hearts".

Interacting with a group of farmers from across the country, he said the GST and demonetisation were also attacks on farmers, but these three laws will prove to be more detrimental.

